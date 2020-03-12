Governor Charlie Baker was in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon on the steps of Pittsfield City Hall to address the media and the people of Berkshire County on the local and the state response to the coronavirus. The Governor was flanked by Lt. Governor Karen Polito, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, State Representatives Smitty Pignatelli and John Barrett III, State Senator Adam Hinds, Pittsfield Director of Public Health Gina Armstrong, and other dignitaries.

You can see the full video below, courtesy of Pittsfield Community Television…

Video used by permission and courtesy of Pittsfield Communtiy Television

The attendance of State Representatives Pignatelli and Barrett was significant even though they didn’t speak at this event. The two longtime public servants had just filed an emergency bill to establish a "COVID-19 Quarantine Assistance Fund." The act would establish an account to be administered by the secretary of health and human services and to be funded through amounts transferred or authorized by the Legislature.