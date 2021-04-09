Great Barrington: Full-Time Position Available

The pandemic has certainly made it difficult for families and individuals to make ends meet. People are trying to work a couple of part-time jobs (if possible) or are on unemployment to get through these trying times. In addition, some people have fallen behind on their bills and are feeling the pressure of debt piling up. It can feel like there's no end in sight. Locally, in Great Barrington, there's a bright spot as a full time opportunity has opened up in town. Great Barrington is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time Finance Clerk for the offices of Finance/Accounting and the Collector/Treasurer. It's important to know that you should be highly motivated and skilled all while enjoying working with the public. Below are the following duties that come with position:

Auditing and processing of invoices

Preparation of weekly accounts payable warrant

Departmental receipt reconciliation

Processing of bi-weekly payroll

Collection of property taxes and departmental revenues

Maintaining employee benefit records

Assisting with benefit inquiries.

Qualifications and Experience: Experience in accounting, banking or related field; municipal experience preferred. Associate’s degree or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience required. Attention to detail with strong organizational skills and the ability to work independently. Knowledge of payroll, human resource management, and benefits desirable. Excellent customer service skills, detail oriented and ability to multi-task and prioritize are required. Candidate must be proficient in Microsoft Office; working knowledge of Munis software preferred. Ability to maintain confidentiality and integrity at all times. Candidate must qualify for fidelity bonding as required by state law.

This is a full-time, 35 hour a week, benefited position with an hourly pay rate of $18.36 to $20.00. Please send cover letter and resume to: Susan Carmel, Finance Director, 334 Main Street; Great Barrington, MA 01230 or email to scarmel@townofgb.org. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. The Town of Great Barrington is an EEO/AA employer.

Hopefully, this position is for you as the pandemic has left many people out of work. This could be a light at the end of the tunnel and your opportunity to get back into the workforce.

