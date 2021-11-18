Great Barrington Has Over $2 Million to Spend and They Want Your Input

Author: Jesse Stewart

It's not every day that someone hands you $2 million but that is the case with the Town of Great Barrington. Well, there is a little more to it than that. After speaking with Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski along with Great Barrington Assistant Town Manager Chris Rembold we learned that the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) delegated $113 billion to the State of Massachusetts for pandemic relief. Out of that lump of money, Great Barrington has been allocated $2,075,908. Great Barrington is receiving both the local and county portion since county government no longer exists in the Berkshires.

Can the Money be Spent on Anything?

According to Chris and Mark, there are restrictions on the funding. The money just can't be spent on anything. The types of things the money can be spent on include the following:

Supporting the public health response to the pandemic (that could be from vaccinations to hand sanitizer to improving the health and safety of worker environments, paying for health coverage...things of that nature)

Economic Impacts from the pandemic (people who can't pay their rent or mortgage, food, utility systems, or helping small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic.)

Great Barrington Residents Have a Voice and Say on How This Money is Spent

The town is looking for input from residents on how the funds should be obligated via ARPA survey. The survey only takes 5-10 minutes and needs to be completed by Nov. 22. Once the data is collected, the information will be presented to the board and the public. So, be on the lookout for a future public input session. You can take the survey in English by going here and in Spanish by going here.

