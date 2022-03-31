Great Barrington Residents Can Expect Discolored Water in the Near Future

Another sign of spring in Berkshire County is hydrant flushing. I know. Many of us are not fans of this. Even though it's safe to drink, it's tough for me to wrap my mind around drinking or bathing in discolored water. To put it straight, I just have to get over it...lol.

Back to hydrant flushing. The Great Barrington Fire District Water Department will be conducting its hydrant flushing program throughout the month of April from 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. So be prepared as you could see discolored water at home and at work. The department recommends that you run the tap for five or ten minutes from the tub spout, if possible, and the water will clear up. Yes, the water is safe to drink.

According to the water department, this procedure needs to be done to remove sediment build-up from the water mains and to check that fire hydrants are in good working order in case of emergencies.

If you have any questions about this flushing program, you can call the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department at (413) 528-0133.

