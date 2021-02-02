Great Barrington: New Dental Director for VIM Berkshires

As reported in a press release, Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires (VIM) is pleased to announce that Michael B. Mullany, DMD, has been appointed Dental Director by the organization’s Board of Trustees. Mike, who began practicing at VIM in 2020, received his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He also completed a General Practice Residency at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Mike succeeds long-time VIM dental volunteer, Tom Sakshaug, DDS, who has been serving as VIM’s Acting Dental Director.

Arthur M. Peisner, VIM's Chairman of the Board made the following statement:

Many of the county’s dentists have retired recently or will retire soon, leaving a potentially serious gap in the ability to meet local demand. VIM is very fortunate that a young, highly qualified practitioner like Mike has decided to lead our team. In the months since he has joined our staff, he has elevated the quality of care we provide to our patients by incorporating, onsite, the latest techniques and technology. We are also grateful to Tom Sakshaug for filling the director role on an interim basis during our search and for his ongoing support as a volunteer dentist.

In addition to his position at VIM, Mike works as a third-generation dentist with his father at their general practice in downtown Great Barrington.

Prior to entering dental school, Mike spent ten years in the financial services industry, holding a series of business analyst, systems consulting and accounting roles for companies including Berkshire Bank, Linedata and State Street Bank & Trust. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Vermont and completed a pre-dental post baccalaureate program at the University of Rochester.

About Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires

VIM’s mission is to provide access to free, comprehensive, quality health care for income-qualified, uninsured and underinsured adults living in the Berkshire region. It’s vision: a society in which everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve good health. VIM’s services include primary and preventive medical care, women's health, full restorative dentistry, behavioral health, optometry, diabetic and nutritional counseling, and non-opioid pain management incorporating acupuncture, therapeutic massage and mindfulness training. VIM’s Social Determinants of Health program provides patients with 800+ direct referrals annually to over 30 area social service agencies to assist with housing, food insecurity, job training, education, and other critical services that impact their health outcomes.

In 2019, VIM’s volunteer and staff clinicians treated nearly 1,000 individual patients over more than 6,000 visits. These numbers continue to grow. VIM Berkshires, Inc. is designated as a 501(c) (3) public charity under Federal Tax ID# 90-0140004 and is governed by a volunteer board of trustees.

