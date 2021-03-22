Great Barrington: One of the Top Places to Live in MA

When I started working at WSBS in winter of 2005/2006, I was fascinated at everything Great Barrington had to offer. I was a north county boy who didn't have much knowledge or many relationships with south county. After completing college, I immediately started working full time at WSBS. That's when I realized Great Barrington seemed like a different world...in a very good way.

With a hip downtown, including quite the offering of local mom and pop shops, coffee shops, antique shops, art, theater and more...I was introduced to a thriving town that had and still has much to offer. Let's not forget about the restaurants....plenty of options to satisfy your palate.

For the above reasons and many more including outdoor activities, the natural beauty and fresh air of the area, Boston Magazine recently named Great Barrington one of the state's top places to live. Who could argue that? The hometown feel and the graciousness of the town's residents, you already feel like you're home when exploring the area, I know I do.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the story notes that the median single-family home price in town is $480,000.

The Eagle also went on to report that the magazine compiled a list of towns, suburbs and city areas that might be attractive to those looking to buy. Those include Back Bay in Boston, Falmouth, and York, Maine.

If you already live or work in Great Barrington you probably already know the many advantages and benefits of living in town but if you're new to the area or looking to make the Berkshires your new home base, you may want to give Great Barrington a try. You'll never run out of things to do.

