Have you ever wondered what your local police department is really like? Sure, we have the general idea and/or assumption of what our department does but if you would like to dig deep and learn more about our local heroes that keep us and our town safe day in and day out, an opportunity awaits you.

You're Invited to an Open House at the Great Barrington Police Department

A couple of months ago, Great Barrington Police held an open house and invited the public in to tour and learn about the department. If you missed that open house, you're in luck as another open house event will be taking place on Aug. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. This is your opportunity to meet the Great Barrington police officers, take a peek at the police cars, tour the inside of the department and as an added treat, enjoy ice cream from SoCo creamery.

Parking

If you are planning on attending the open house, the police department asks that you park behind the Berkshire Health Systems testing center next to the police department.

You Can Make a Difference to the Department and the Community While at the Open House

If you would like to give the Great Barrington Police Department a helping hand and make a difference in the community, the department is helping to stock local food pantries and you can donate some non-perishable food items at the open house event. Items including cans and/or jars of vegetables containing fruit, soup, tuna, juice peanut butter, jelly, and pasta sauce would be perfect. You could also donate boxed items such as pasta, cereal, mac & cheese, crackers and more. Other items that you could donate include baby food, diapers and wipes along with personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap and laundry detergent.

We're truly lucky to have a department that invites us in with open arms. Thank you Great Barrington Police.

