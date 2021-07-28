Great Barrington Police are investigating a string of convenience store burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday July 26.

Police were alerted to the Extra Mart on South Main Street at 3:30 AM for a burglary alarm; upon arrival, it was revealed that a burglary had occurred. Police then received alarm activations at 3:35 AM for Cumberland Farms and Sunoco. Mutual aid police from: Sheffield, Egremont, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge responded and all three locations were confirmed to have been broken into. Cash drawers and ATMS were the primary target.

Surveillance shows four suspects, all masked, wearing hoods and gloves using a dark colored sedan without a front plate. The Great Barrington Police in conjunction with Connecticut State Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services are conducting the investigation.

