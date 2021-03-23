Great Barrington Residents May See Discolored Water in April

Spring is finally here along with all of the benefits and characteristics the season has to offer. I remember last year at this time my daughter, Hannah, was just born and it was still very cold and snowy. This year however, we're already enjoying beautiful sunny days, warms temps and natural light until approximately 7:00 p.m.

Spring of course brings singing birds, outdoor projects and of course walkers galore. It's such a bright and joyous time after being stuck indoors all winter. This winter felt particularly long with the amount of snow we had. I for sure was feeling a bout of cabin fever. I welcome the warm sunny days, how about you?

Another sign that spring is here is the flushing of fire hydrants. As a matter of fact, the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department will be conducting its fire hydrant flushing program during the month of April between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This procedure is necessary to remove sediment build-up from the water mains and to check fire hydrants are in good working order in case of emergencies.

Get our free mobile app

During the hydrant flushing you may experience a discoloration of the water in your home or business. The water department recommends users run the tap for five or ten minutes, preferably from the tub spout, and it will clear up. The water is safe to drink.

Also, if you didn't do this already when we set the clocks ahead a couple of weeks ago, it's also a good idea to make sure that your smoke detectors and and carbon dioxide units are in good working order with fresh batteries.

If you have any questions about the hydrant flushing program, please contact the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department at 413-528-0133.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State