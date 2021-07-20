Great Barrington Rotary’s Drive for Scholarships Golf Tournament Rescheduled
Everyone can agree that the downpour activity in July has really turned things upside down for summer plans and events. Many local concerts have been either postponed or canceled completely. Food drives and fundraisers have been put on hold and/or rescheduled and the list goes on and on.
Another fundraising event that has been postponed is Great Barrington's 37th Annual Drive for Scholarships Golf Tournament. The tournament was due to take place this Thursday (7/22) but because of overflowing river conditions, the new date for the tournament will be Thursday, Aug. 19. The tournament will still be held at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington with a shotgun start at 9:00am. Breakfast will be at 8:00am.
Format Includes the Following:
- Fun Golf
- Hole-in-One Contests
- Closest to the Pin
- Putting Contests
- Much More
Where Do the Proceeds Go?
All proceeds will go toward scholarships as 128 players will compete with on-course contests. You can sign up your team and get more information by contacting Ed McCormick at (413) 446-0882.
What Does This Date Change Mean for Rotary's Restaurant Raffle?
In a way, this is good news because the new date for the golf tournament means that you have more time to purchase tickets for Rotary's Restaurant Raffle. That's right. The Restaurant Raffle grand prize drawing will now take place on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Drive for Scholarships golf tournament.
Where Can I Purchase Raffle Tickets?
The Great Barrington Rotary Restaurant Raffle tickets are still available at the WSBS studios as well as Wheeler and Taylor and Kwik Print...all in Great Barrington. A pair of winners will split the 20 gift certificates which are redeemable at over 20 area restaurants. All proceeds will be used to raise money for local scholarships.