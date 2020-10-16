Halloween Fun Awaits You In West Stockbridge

A FREE community event is scheduled for All Hallow's Eve (October 31st) at The West Stockbridge Congregational Church, located at 45 Main Street as they will feature a Costume and CARstume Wave Parade on the final saturday of this month. The parade starts and ends at Town Hall as participants are scheduled to arrive prior to 2 pm as they will line up behind the village's emergency vehicles. You are invited to dress up in your favorite costume and dress up you car as well. Spectators will be able to wave as the convoy goes by. Afterwards, a contactless photo booth and "CARstume" judging will also be in the afternoon agenda.

Hours later, you are invited to take a ride to "The Drive Thru Haunted Church" (if you dare) for a "spooky" good time that takes place between 7 and 9 pm. Enter from hotel Street as you'll meet up with ghosts, goblins and other creatures of the night. Both events are brought to you by The West Stockbridge Congregational Church, West Stockbridge parks and Recreation with support from the West Stockbridge Police and Fire Departments.

Pastor Patty Fox and Cait Graham will check in with Ron Carson on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat after the 11 o'clock news on WSBS. They will also give us updated details on this year's annual fall harvest dinner which has been converted into a "TAKE-OUT ONLY" gathering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For those who pre-ordered either by mail or on-line, you can pick-up your turkey dinner with all the trimmings this Sunday between 4:30 and 6 pm.

