Here’s How The Great Barrington Clinic is Providing a Fun Atmosphere
If you're still haven't received your COVID-19 vaccination, a couple of opportunities are coming up this Saturday, May 22 as walk-in vaccination clinics will be taking place in Pittsfield at Berkshire Community College's Patterson Field House from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
In south Berkshire, Fairview Hospital will be holding a clinic once again at the W.E.B. DuBois Middle School in Great Barrington from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome at both locations.
We recently spoke with Heather Barbieri, Director of Emergency Management at Fairview and she filled us in with some details regarding Saturday's Great Barrington clinic. Heather mentioned that Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Who's eligible to get the vaccine?
Those that are ages 12 and up. If you are between the ages of 12 and 17.9, you can only get the Pfizer vaccine. If you are under 18 you're required to have a parent or guardian with you or a signed consent form from your parent or guardian in order to receive the vaccine. Those 18 and up can opt for any of the three vaccines. In addition, as long as you receive care in Berkshire County or Massachusetts, you're eligible as well. So New York and Connecticut folks for example can participate in getting their vaccination at the Great Barrington clinic.
If it's a walk-in clinic, why should people pre-register?
Heather stated that if you have a vaccine preference, then you'll want to pre-register. If you don't then just walk-in and you'll get whichever vaccine is still available. There's only a limited supply of each vaccine available. Pre-registering guarantees you'll get the vaccine of your choice. Plus, if you pre-register, your experience at the clinic will move along quicker versus those who just walk-in.
Are the youngsters and/or their parents apprehensive about getting the vaccine? What is the group doing to make the clinic vaccine fun?
It's a pretty comfortable atmosphere. 340 youths between the ages of 12 and 15 were vaccinated at the Great Barrington clinic on May 15. The staff and volunteers at the clinic are very welcoming and thrilled to have folks there coming in for their vaccinations. The nurses are very comfortable giving shots to both children and people of all ages at the clinics. For the young and young at heart, the staff will have selfie stations setup at the clinic. Heather mentioned that the clinic just might have the cutout of Dr. Fauci available with some selfie signs which adds another layer of fun to the clinic atmosphere.
Some clinics offer incentives for getting the vaccine, how about Great Barrington/Berkshire County?
Yes. The Berkshire Theatre Group has offered vouchers for two free tickets to the BTG production of 'White Christmas' to people who get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday. Vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.
How can I make an appointment and/or get more information?
You can view the entire schedule for Berkshire County and make an appointment by going here. If you have any questions, need help signing up or seeking transportation you can contact Heather directly Friday (today) at (413) 854-9656. Heather will be at the clinic on Saturday and will not be able to take calls.
Don't forget to grab your selfie stick when attending this Saturday.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year