If you're still haven't received your COVID-19 vaccination, a couple of opportunities are coming up this Saturday, May 22 as walk-in vaccination clinics will be taking place in Pittsfield at Berkshire Community College's Patterson Field House from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In south Berkshire, Fairview Hospital will be holding a clinic once again at the W.E.B. DuBois Middle School in Great Barrington from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome at both locations.

We recently spoke with Heather Barbieri, Director of Emergency Management at Fairview and she filled us in with some details regarding Saturday's Great Barrington clinic. Heather mentioned that Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Who's eligible to get the vaccine?

Those that are ages 12 and up. If you are between the ages of 12 and 17.9, you can only get the Pfizer vaccine. If you are under 18 you're required to have a parent or guardian with you or a signed consent form from your parent or guardian in order to receive the vaccine. Those 18 and up can opt for any of the three vaccines. In addition, as long as you receive care in Berkshire County or Massachusetts, you're eligible as well. So New York and Connecticut folks for example can participate in getting their vaccination at the Great Barrington clinic.

If it's a walk-in clinic, why should people pre-register?

Heather stated that if you have a vaccine preference, then you'll want to pre-register. If you don't then just walk-in and you'll get whichever vaccine is still available. There's only a limited supply of each vaccine available. Pre-registering guarantees you'll get the vaccine of your choice. Plus, if you pre-register, your experience at the clinic will move along quicker versus those who just walk-in.

Are the youngsters and/or their parents apprehensive about getting the vaccine? What is the group doing to make the clinic vaccine fun?

It's a pretty comfortable atmosphere. 340 youths between the ages of 12 and 15 were vaccinated at the Great Barrington clinic on May 15. The staff and volunteers at the clinic are very welcoming and thrilled to have folks there coming in for their vaccinations. The nurses are very comfortable giving shots to both children and people of all ages at the clinics. For the young and young at heart, the staff will have selfie stations setup at the clinic. Heather mentioned that the clinic just might have the cutout of Dr. Fauci available with some selfie signs which adds another layer of fun to the clinic atmosphere.

Some clinics offer incentives for getting the vaccine, how about Great Barrington/Berkshire County?

Yes. The Berkshire Theatre Group has offered vouchers for two free tickets to the BTG production of 'White Christmas' to people who get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday. Vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

How can I make an appointment and/or get more information?

You can view the entire schedule for Berkshire County and make an appointment by going here. If you have any questions, need help signing up or seeking transportation you can contact Heather directly Friday (today) at (413) 854-9656. Heather will be at the clinic on Saturday and will not be able to take calls.

Don't forget to grab your selfie stick when attending this Saturday.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?