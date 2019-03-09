Highschool Basketball Coverage Today on WSBS

WSBS and the Berkshire Sports Network are bringing you high school basketball coverage today as Jack Passetto will be calling all of the play-by-play action. Join us this morning in Western Mass Finals Division IV girls action as number four Mount Everett takes on number three Hopkins at the Curry Hicks Cage at Umass Amherst. Pregame coverage for today's game gets underway at approximately 10:35 a.m. Tip-off is set for 10:45 a.m.

(article image, Jack Passetto)