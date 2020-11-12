Holiday Closure Schedule & COVID Update at Berkshire South

This year Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington will be closed to the public on the following days.

November:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 - Friday, Nov. 27 (reopening Saturday Nov. 28, 2020)

December:

Thursday, Dec. 24 - Jan. 1 (reopening Saturday Jan. 2, 2021)

The center knows that this is a big change from previous years and upon request the center will be happy to extend out any memberships that may be disrupted by this alteration. They apologize in advance for any inconvenience their absence may cause and appreciate your continuous understanding and support.

On the coronavirus front:

The center reminds you that occurrences of COVID are on the rise in the local area, and we are headed into the traditional cold and flu season. In response to the pandemic, it is necessary for the center to employ a stringent protocol when a staff member shows a sign or symptom of the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, this often means that the center's staff is unavailable to work for a period of time until provided clearance from a doctor. When this happens, the center has available a limited number of substitute staff members to support operations and at times, this may result in unexpected closures of locations or the Center as a whole. Berkshire South does apologize for this inconvenience should it occur in the future and they extend their appreciation to you for your patience as they continue to navigate these protocols together.

