How Can I Support ALS?

May is National ALS Awareness Month and you may remember in an interview from last year that Retired Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Michael Polidoro along with Chief of Police in the Town of Lee, Jeff Roosa were instrumental if forming the Inaugural Arrest and Extinguish event to raise funds for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) research. You can view that post by going here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event has been canceled this year. The good news is that you can still be involved in supporting and donating to ALS research. Last week on "Let's Talk" we spoke with Michael's daughter Tonia Depson and she along with her daughters are making masks for a donation that will support ALS research. These are custom masks with the Arrest and Extinguish logo on one side of the mask.

There are two types of masks you can order. One is the "Red Stache" mask which will support Michael Polidoro (help pay for his medical bills, prescription medication etc.). The other is the “Arrest & Extinguish” ALS mask. Proceeds of this mask will go to ALS/TDI, a nonprofit lab in MA who are continually trying to find a cure.

You can order your mask by going here.