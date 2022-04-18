One decade ago, we commemorated the 100th anniversary of The Titanic ocean liner sinking into the Atlantic Ocean and one event to remember 2 of the 1,517 passengers who did not survive was held east of the Berkshires in Springfield, Massachusetts. This memorial was courtesy of The Indian Orchard based Titanic Society as this 2021 dedication was held at the Oak Grove Cemetery. A plaque was installed that contained some immortal WORDS:

"May the memory of Titanic be preserved FOREVER"

Jane Carr and Milton C. Long were two different people that resided in the Bay State as both individuals had a connection which drew them into the same community. They were returning to the United States on the doomed maiden voyage as she was a working class individual who emigrated from her native Ireland to bring other members of her family across the pond. Carr was travelling third class and was returning to take care of some financial obligations in neighboring Connecticut after a return to her native country three years earlier.

Long was a first class passenger who came on board one day before the tragedy in Southampton, England. The 45 year old was a Harvard University graduate, his father was a judge and mayor in Springfield. Before the tragic moments at sea, Long was sharing conversation with a fellow first-class passenger, Jack Thayer, however both men were instructed to wear life jackets once the vessel struck an iceberg prior to midnight on April 14th 1912. It turns out, both stuck together as the tragic events unfolded, but the ironic details showed Thayer made it on one of the lifeboats and saw the Titanic sinking. It is believed Long was one of the casualties as a pair of life boats rescued some of the passengers from the cold Atlantic waters.

A total of over 700 people boarded the Carpathia, a rescue ship that transported them back to New York City. It is believed Jane Carr's remains were never found as she was one of the few women who did not survive this tragedy. Four days later, Long was also declared as one of the deceased passengers who did not disembark from the Carpathia. His uncle, James Gill held on to hope that his nephew survived as he received word The Californian was bringing back survivors in Boston, but to no avail. Long's remains were identified by month's end.

A world wide tragedy, two Springfield residents who never met up during this ill-fated voyage had one thing in common: They BOTH perished as their memories will FOREVER remain eternal and everlasting.