How Many Other “North Adams” do you think there are in the World?

I always chuckle when cruising on the Mohawk Trail and I come upon the sign “Entering Florida.” I’m sure I'm not the only one that has stopped and taken a picture of the sign against the backdrop of a mountain of snow. If names of cities and towns were never able to be duplicated in other states we would run out of names or they would be ridiculously long and impossible to spell, never mind pronounce.

When it comes to the name North Adams, according to the geotarget.com website, there are only 3 communities named North Adams in the U.S. In fact, according to geotarget.com the three North Adams’ are only in the states and nowhere else in the world. Of course, our beloved North Adams here in the Berkshires of Massachusetts is and will always be the #1 North Adams in our hearts, but in 2 other states where others also call North Adams home. The other two are located in New York and in Michigan. Take a quick tour...

North Adams Massachusetts is located in the northern part of Berkshire County. According to the latest 2020 census data, the population of this small city is close to 13,000. Once a thriving mill town North Adams is home to Mass MoCA, (Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art) the largest contemporary art museum in the country according to Wikipedia. You know it...you love it, but there is always more to discover. Check out the city website by clicking this link.

North Adams, New York is a village located within Adams New York in Jefferson County. York. There is very little information about this North Adams anywhere on the world wide web.

North Adams, Michigan is just a spec on the Michigan map with only 477 residents living there in only 1989 households according to Wikipedia. Like North Adams, New York, North Adams Michigan is not considered a city or a town but a village. The community boasts about their hometown festivals and the abundance of lakes and streams making it a great place to visit.

From this brief research project, it seems that our North Adams here in the Berkshires is hands down the best North Adams in the world. Be sure to take time this spring and summer to take in all that beautiful North Adams has to offer.