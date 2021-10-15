'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common-sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

Get our free mobile app

The Oct. 15 program focuses on traffic issues in Great Barrington. Ed and Pedro invited some folks from the Department of Transportation to discuss traffic and safety in Great Barrington including how much control the town has to make changes to roads, construction, parking, lane positioning, traffic lights and more. Great Barrington bridges is another hot topic that is covered in this program along with various subtopics regarding transportation and traffic in Great Barrington.

You can listen to the Oct. 15 program of 'It's Not That Simple' below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: Pedro Pachano (left), Ed Abrahams (right)

While on the topic of traffic and transportation, have you driven on any of these roads?

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State