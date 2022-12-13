Wondering how to watch New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023? We've got you covered.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 special will air from coast to coast on Saturday, Dec. 31,

Airing live from New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the show will celebrate its its 51st anniversary this year. The event was originally launched by the late Dick Clark in 1973.

Longtime New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest teased the event earlier this month.

"It's gonna be so good. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold or rainy, it’s so fun to be out there with a couple million people," Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight.

Below, here's find out when and how to watch the ball drop this year!

What Time Does New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 Start?

The show starts at 8PM ET live on December 31. It will end 2AM ET.

How to Watch New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023:

The festivities will air live on ABC.

How to Stream New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023:

To stream the show, you can watch along on the ABC app or website. The event will also stream on Hulu+.

Who's Hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023?

Ryan Seacrest will return as host and producer for the 18th year! The show will be co-hosted by Liza Koshy for the second year, and Jessie James Decker will return to draw the winning Powerball numbers.

The New Orleans event will be hosted by Billy Porter, who will also perform, while DJ D-Nice will host the LA show. In a new addition, Ciara will correspond from Disneyland.

What's Happening for New Year's Eve at Disneyland?

A pre-taped celebration hosted by Ciara will kick off Disney's 100 Years of Wonder Celebration.

Who's Performing at New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023?

Ciara will perform her singles "Better Thangs" and "Jump" at Disneyland, while artists such as Fitz and The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Tomorrow x Together, Shaggy, Wiz Khalifa, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Armani White and Nicky Youre will perform in LA, NYC, and New Orleans.

Plus, Halle Bailey is set to perform a rendition of "Together Again" by Janet Jackson.

What Other TV Events Air on New Year's Eve?

Looking for something different to watch for New Year's Eve this year? NBC and Peacock will be streaming Miley's New Year's Eve Party, co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, beginning at 10:30PM ET Dec. 31.