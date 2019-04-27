Hunting Fatality in GB

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department responded to a fatal hunting incident today.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., Great Barrington Police Officers Jonathan Finnerty and Kristopher Balestro, Great Barrington Fire and EMTs responded to a report of a hunting incident in a wooded area on Monument Valley Road and located the victim, a 44-year-old Pittsfield man.

The man had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been participating in a youth turkey hunt with two other adults and a juvenile.

His name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of his next of kin.

No one else was injured.

An initial police investigation suggests the incident was an accident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and Great Barrington Police.

(press release sent to the radio station from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)