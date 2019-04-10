Information on Knob Hill Improvements

From the Town of Great Barrington

Contractors for the Town of Great Barrington will begin work on the Knob Hill Road storm drainage improvement project during the week of Apr. 12. Work includes excavation of the road to install new catch basins and pipe and repaving of the road including curbing. This work should last 3-4 weeks, depending on the weather. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., with no work on weekends or holidays. The road will be closed to thru traffic.

This work is part of the Town’s comprehensive approach to mitigate stormwater runoff that impairs water quality of Lake Mansfield. This project is funded by a Section 319 Nonpoint Source Competitive Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, administered by MassDEP.

