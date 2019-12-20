Input Needed: Open Space and Recreation Plan Update

From the Town of Great Barrington

The town of Great Barrington is updating its Open Space and Recreation Plan and, as part of the process, invites town residents to complete a brief survey.

A community meeting is planned to share results and set priorities on Thursday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Berkshire South Community Center, 15 Crissey Road.

“This quick survey will help us to prioritize our open space and recreation needs and wishes,” said Chris Rembold, assistant town manager and the town’s chief planner. “Feedback about parks and playgrounds, agriculture and farming, hiking, biking and conservation areas are all greatly appreciated from year-round and part-time residents.”

This plan is updated about every five years, to ensure the town remains eligible for certain grant funds.

You can fill out the survey by going here.