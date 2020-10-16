It May Get Crowded in GB This Weekend

A women’s rally will be taking place this Saturday in Great Barrington as part of a larger march on Washington and other cities and towns across the country.

The rally will start at Great Barrington Town Hall located at 334 Main Street, Great Barrington beginning at 12pm. The hosts will be Mariana Cicerchia and Lucia Cicerchia.

According to the Women's March website, the purpose of this march is to send the message about fierce oppostion to President Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.

The rally will include performances by Berkshire Pulse, BodySonnet, Berkshire Bateria, Prone to Mischief, Berkshire Roller Girls and others.

All COVID safety protocols including mask wearing and social distancing will be strictly enforced. This group encourages participants to bring signs and spirit.

Women's March Mission

The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events. Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect. You can learn about Women's March by going here.