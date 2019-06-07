It’s Back! Send Your Demo Now.

The eighth annual WSBS Sounds of Summer concert series returns to the Great Barrington VFW! During the months of July and August, you'll be able to enjoy live, free music on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 pm, a south county tradition that the community talks about all year. Right now WSBS is in the process of collecting demos and lining up the music for the eighth annual concert series.

If someone you know is in a band and wants to perform at Sounds of Summer this year, send a demo to us by June 21. Mail or drop of a CD of your music to the radio station at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington or email your demo package to fun@wsbs.com. Please include a playlist of the songs you perform.

Get ready for free live music and community fun at the Great Barrington VFW in July and August. We can't wait to see you out there dancing and winning shirts at the eight annual Sounds of Summer from your hometown station, WSBS!