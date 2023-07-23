If you grew up playing with Barbie and were lucky enough to have Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse, you certainly spent hours daydreaming about what it would be like to live in a real-life house like that. Well, daydream no more because there's one available to rent on Airbnb...and it's mind-blowingly incredible.

Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb Airbnb/Hogwash Studios loading...

To celebrate the upcoming release of the new BARBIE movie release July 21, Airbnb is giving you a chance to stay in an actual, real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse located in Malibu, California.

Ken has decided to redecorate part of Barbie's Dreamhouse with all of the things he likes, like horses, rollerblading, BBQ, and more.

Looking at the pictures, it's hard to realize that what you're looking at isn't a toy.

It is indeed, a life-size recreation of the Barbie Dreamhome.

From airbnb.com -

"Ken has revamped part of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse with everything he loves (rollerblading, anyone?).

And though guests can clearly see his, ahem, Kenergy, Barbie’s signature pink remains ever-present throughout the life-size, toy-inspired home, as she’s done her own redecorating since the last time the Malibu DreamHouse was available for guests."

Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb loading...

Oh, did we mention that you're getting a chance to book this free?

Beginning July 17, 2023, at 10 am PT, you can request to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays, up to two guests each, on July 21 and July 22, 2023.

You will be responsible for your own travel to and from Malibu, Ca.

According to Airbnb, guests will "have the opportunity to live in technicolor" by -

Taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit. Look out Barbie, Ken’s got quite the closet too!

Channeling their inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar.

Challenging their fellow guests to a “beach off” with plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool.

Taking home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

You can see more photos, learn more about this amazing opportunity, and request your stay at Barbie's Dreamhome over at Airbnb.com.

Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb loading...

Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb loading...

Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios/Airbnb loading...