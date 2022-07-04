Lunchables for Adults? Charcuterie On the Go? The Internet is Absolutely Loving the ‘Snacklebox’

Are you familiar with the "Snacklebox?"

It's one of those things that almost makes too much sense and the internet has fallen in love with the concept over the last few months.

First of all, it's exactly what it sounds like. You find a traditional tacklebox—usually used for fishing tackle (hence the name) but instead, you use the handy compartments to store different types of snacks, meats, cheeses, and more.

I've seen "snackleboxes" described as Lunchables for adults being that the compartmentalized container protects each different snack from being crushed or mixed with other snacks.

Perhaps the best description of the "snacklebox" is "charcuterie on the go."

We all know how popular charcuterie boards are for social functions and gatherings, so why not take that concept to the next beach trip, picnic, or outing with friends and family.

By no means is this concept brand new, but it has gone viral as of late due to a photo from Twitter user @WidebandMaid that has been circulating on social media.

A quick search of the hashtag will show you tons more photos and even companies who have capitalized on the recent popularity behind the concept—especially companies that already specialize in gifts or charcuterie boards.

So, for the next sports game, weekend beach trip, day at the lake, boat, river, or pool—break out the "snacklebox" and see how quickly it all gets gobbled up.

Have you ever made a "snacklebox?" If so, let us know—and drop a photo if you've got it.