Of all the ways to get a photo of your favorite athlete, this should NOT be one of them.

A small group of fans attending a game between the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves at Coors Field in Denver last night found themselves on the playing field when they should have been seated in the stands.

According to the Denver Post, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was was playing catch in right field in the bottom of the seventh inning when two fans started running toward him.

Videos shared by other fans on social media show the first man on the field running up to Acuña while holding out his phone for a photo.

Just as the first man grabs the Braves player and security arrives, a second man from the seating area joins the fray and knocks Acuña to the ground.

Other Braves players to pull Acuña away from the area. Multiple security team members were needed to remove the fans who had rushed the field.

The Denver Post reported a third fan entered the field but did not make it to Acuña.

No injuries are being reported from the incident.

"I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture," Acuña told the Denver Post via a translator after the game. "But security was able to get there, and so I think everything's OK. Everyone's OK."

Acuña's was equally unfazed in his performance on the field where he went 4 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a pair of stolen bases and five RBIs.

The Braves went on win 14-4 over the Rockies.

