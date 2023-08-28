The 3 Biggest Companies with Headquarters in Massachusetts

In the past, we have covered many things that are great about visiting and living in Massachusetts. The Baystate's education system, cultural attractions, the four seasons, and more have all led to people moving and putting down roots in Massachusetts.

If You're Moving to Massachusetts You May Be Wondering About Employment Opportunities

If you plan on moving to Massachusetts, you're more than likely going to need to have a job ready to go or you're going to be looking for employment when you get to the Baystate. There are many successful companies that are based in Massachusetts and a good chunk of these companies are hiring. According to Zippia, these are the three biggest companies that are headquartered in Massachusetts and all three of them are hiring. Let's take a look now.

Dunkin Brands is the third-biggest company headquartered in Massachusetts. The fast-food restaurant company has a revenue of $1.4B along with approximately 270,000 employees. Dunkin Brands is headquartered in Canton. Current job openings.

Coming in at #2 is the TJX Companies. A giant in the retail industry, TJK Companies is Headquartered in Framingham. TJX has a revenue of $48.5B along with approximately 270,000 employees (yes, the same as Dunkin Brands). TJX operates TJ Maxx (in the United States) and TK Maxx (in Australia and Europe), its flagship store chains, along with Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, and Sierra in the United States, and HomeSense, Marshalls, and Winners in Canada. Current job openings.

General Electric (GE) is king of the hill and tops the list with a revenue of $76.6B. A leader in the engineering industry, GE's headquarters are in Boston and there are roughly 305,00 current employees. Current job openings.

