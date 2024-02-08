This Guy Has Successfully Picked the Losing Super Bowl Team 16 Years Straight; Here’s his 2024 Pick

This guy's a loser and he knows it. But it's made him famous albeit he's lost a lot of money because when he bets on the Super Bowl team he thinks will win, they lose and it's been happening for 16 years now.

According to the website American Gaming, a record 26% of us are betting on Super Bowl LVIII when Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team "hosts" the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday night February 11. That's 68 million adults betting more than $23 billion on who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

But can you imagine betting on the losing Super Bowl team for 16 NFL seasons in a row? So basically, he's a statistical anomaly when it comes to inadvertently picking the losing team.

According to the BroBible website, this guy on the social networking and news site Reddit has made his pick on who will win and it's the pick most people are going with.

He goes by im_THIS_guy and he's betting the Kansas City Chiefs will win, which means they're going to lose if his streak continues.

From ESPN to Sporting News to USA Today Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to win Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium however, the win probability has the 49ers with a 53% chance of taking it.

Meanwhile, the majority of people, in general, think Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs will take Super Bowl 58 and bettors agree.

According to American Gaming, 47% put their hard-earned dollars with the Chiefs while 44% believe the 49ers will win.

So, if this Redditor continues to be a loser then there will be a lot of unhappy people come Sunday night since he's bet on KC MO to go all the way.

