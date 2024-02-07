Oh, I don't know if I can share the BIG news, Massachusetts residents. I'm not sure if you're ready for this, but if you're a fan of all things sweet and delicious, get ready. Specifically, if you're a fan of the iconic glazed donut at Dunkin's....Are you sitting down?

Get our free mobile app

Allow me to deliver this news to you slowly so as not to shock your system. First off, according to a recent media alert from PR Newswire, Conagra Brands is teaming up with Dunkin' to bring us what I'm sure will be "Heaven in a Bottle".

By the way, just to be clear, they're not calling it "Heaven in a Bottle", I'm calling it that. Conagra Brands is the maker of many fine products including Duncan Hines, Marie Callender's, Hunt's, Gulden's Mustard, and Banquet (just to name a few).

Conagra Brands are also the folks behind Mrs. Butterworth's! Was Conagra happy with making some of the most delicious pancake syrup in the world? Were they content to rest on their laurels? ABSOLUTELY NOT.

Conagra Brands decided to up their game when it came to Mrs. Butterworth's pancake syrup. They partnered with Dunkin' to come up with Mrs. Butterworth's Dunkin' Glazed Donut Flavored Pancake Syrup!!!!

Just look at this description from PR Newswire's media alert:

This new syrup, developed with Dunkin' culinary experts, mirrors the sweet vanilla flavor notes of a fried glazed donut and is sure to make pancakes and waffles even more delicious.

I've stated numerous times before how I'm not as big a fan of sweets as I used to be, but I have got to try this! I mean, if this is not "heaven in a bottle", what else could be? I'll be willing to try it just to see if it tastes even half as good as it sounds.

Check out the story yourself by visiting PR Newswire's website here.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages. Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)