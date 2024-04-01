What Is An ‘Oklahoma Drill’ And Why Is It All Over Your Spring Break FYP?
Imagine this-- you're chilling on the balcony of your rented Panama City Beach, Florida condo, looking down at the sandy shores below. You notice a group of college students gather in a massive group and wonder what's about to go down.
It's not a fight, a summoning circle, or some kind of rap battle-- it's an Oklahoma Drill, a banned football practice drill that's found new fame among Spring Breakers.
What is an Oklahoma Drill?
An Oklahoma Drill is a full-contact drill utilized in football practices. During an Oklahoma Drill, a defensive player and an offensive player run straight at one another, simulating the blocking they'd see in an actual football game. The drill is named after the Oklahoma Sooners, the first to incorporate it into regular practices.
Why Were Oklahoma Drills Banned?
The National Football League banned Oklahoma Drills in 2019, citing safety concerns. That means players no longer run this full-contact drill during NFL practices.
What Do Oklahoma Drills Have to Do with Spring Break?
College Kids + Spring Break + Football-- you do the math. As Spring Breakers gather on the beach en masse (and consume a few beers or more), they're looking for a way to keep the party going.
Students often share video footage of Oklahoma Drills, with many videos racking up thousands of views.
Seeing 50 or more students circling on the beach might confuse the uninitiated. In a recent TikTok, one Panama City Beach visitor shared her bewilderment upon glimpsing an Oklahoma Drill in progress.
"I don't know what the kids do when they get into those circles, but this one just formed," user @jeanettecraig said. Commenters quickly explained that she'd captured video not of a brawl but of a group gathering for an Oklahoma Drill.
Are Oklahoma Drills Dangerous?
The drill is deemed too dangerous for the NFL, so one can only assume the risk factor increases exponentially when it's played on uneven beach terrain. Students aren't wearing pads or helmets, and injuries often occur; in fact, one Oklahoma Drill injury along the shores of Rhode Island resulted in a lawsuit.
Anyone who participates in an Oklahoma Drill should do so at their own risk.
