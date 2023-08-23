Beloved lunchmeat purveyor Oscar Mayer is adding some rizz to its glizzies with the launch of an innovative new product: the hot dog straw.

What is the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw?

Debuted on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Oscar Mayer's new hot dog straw is just that-- a straw that looks like a hot dog.

Is the Hot Dog Straw a Hot Dog That's a Straw?

Negative: the hot dog straw is a straw that LOOKS like a hot dog. The product, however, is modeled after an actual hot dog straw. Yankees fan New York Nico's hack last year went viral when cored a hole in the middle of his hot dog for a new (and savory) way to drink beer.

How Can You Buy a Hot Dog Straw?

You don't have to whip out your credit card to buy one of these bad boys, as Oscar Mayer is offering the hot dog straw for FREE on a first-come, first-served basis at its official website.

How Can You Order a Hot Dog Straw?

Visit the Oscar Mayer site to place an order for a hot dog straw through Tuesday, Sept. 5. The product is available on a limited basis, and it seems a certain allotment is available for each day of the promotion.

A screenshot from Wednesday, Aug. 23 shows the Oscar Mayer site is out of its daily dog allowance. (oscarmayer.com) A screenshot from Wednesday, Aug. 23 shows the Oscar Mayer site is out of its daily dog allowance. (oscarmayer.com) loading...

