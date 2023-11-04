Walmart is putting more than a $9 billion into remodeling its stores across the country as we enter one of the busy shopping times of the year.

More than 100 stores celebrated grand re-openings on Nov. 3. Walmart plans to rollout the makeover and modernization of nearly 1,400 over the next two years.

Shoppers will be welcomed with new store features and a few upgrades throughout the aisles including:

Updated flooring and paint

Modernized restrooms

Elevated display areas to showcase products

Digital touchpoints including QR codes placed throughout the store

Grab and go grocery section

Expanded online order pickup area

More shopping carts

A dollar shop with seasonal items

Expanded pharmacy

Mother's room for nursing mothers

"New activated corners feature novel displays that let customers interact with the items, while other departments are pulling big and bulky merchandise from boxes so customers can touch, feel and visualize how it fits into their lives," Walmart said in a press release.

The company also is touting how the redesigned stores will create additional jobs in communities.

"With nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we understand how important our local stores are to customers and communities, and these construction investments allow us to create more jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want, when they want," John Furner, Walmart CEO, said in a released statement.

Here is a look at what shoppers can expect from the remodel project the company is calling "the Walmart of the future."

