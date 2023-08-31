Do you remember those 'I Spy' books growing up? Well there's a property in Washington that will make you feel like you're inside one.

Get our free mobile app

It sits, tucked away, in the forest of Sedro Woolley, Washington about 15 minutes from Bellingham. Finding it is the first part of the game.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It was built in 1988 and features several buildings. There are two, fully-built cabins, an unfinished cabin, a barn with stables, and other buildings for storage. Between all of that, there are two bedrooms, and one bathroom. The total square footage of the pace is just over 3,000 sq. ft. and it's listed for $650,000 on Redfin. Aside from the buildings, the property itself has a lot going on.

The land is actually two separate parcels about 5.74 acres and 3 acres. And it's right across from Cain Lake Boat Launch and a ton of hiking trails. Perfect for those who love the outdoors.

There's a lot of unique features about the property, but most unique of all is inside. It has some character. And you'll see from the photos why this place is not only a dream for outdoor lovers, but fans of the popular 'I Spy' books as well. Let's take a look.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

There's a lot to take in there. If you go back through it you'll probably find even more things that you didn't notice before. What's something unique that you spotted? Let us know in the comments.

And if you're into old or historic homes, you'll love this. We've complied a list of some famous historic homes in every state. Washington's is a gem.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

Looking for a place to call home on a budget? Here are some of the least expensive states to live in.