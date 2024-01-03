Early last week, we told you that an amateur meteorologist was predicting that much of New England was going to kick off 2024 with a good-sized snowstorm.

That prediction had been for a storm to hit us on January 3 or 4. Made about a week before New Year's Day, we kind of assumed it was not going to be spot-on. At this point, it does not look like we are going to be getting any snow in the next few days. However, it does look like we are going to be getting a storm, but not until late this coming weekend.

In fact, we will likely see not just one storm, but two storm in the next week or so.

According to News Center Maine meteorologist Jason Nappi, we will likely see two significant snow storms in the next week and a half.

The first storm will roll into New England around January 7. At this point, he is saying that the pattern would present "an all-snow solution in the entire State of Maine".

The second storm will be more powerful than the January 7 storm. Nappi is predicting that one will bring snow to New England around January 10.

Because of how far out the weather events are, Nappi declined to make predictions about how much snow we could end up getting.

As for Massachusetts and New Hampshire, the maps of his predictions seem to indicate that most of New Hampshire and much of Massachusetts will get smacked by this storm.

However, no matter how much we end up getting, it is definitely great news for the Maine industries that thrive on snow, like skiing and snowmobiling.

