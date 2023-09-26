Road Trip Worthy: This Upstate New York Airbnb Is the Perfect Party Place for Bachelors and Bachelorettes [PHOTOS]

My bachelor party was this past weekend and I had the time of my life.

Somewhere in the middle of nowhere in the upstate New York area is the most beautiful house I've ever stayed in. In the small town of Stuyvesant, with a population of about 2,000 people, is where you'll find an Airbnb like no other. It's only 3 hours and 15 minutes from the SouthCoast of Massachusetts and well worth the trip. The compound is called Stuyvesant on the Hudson and it's the perfect weekend getaway.

Especially if you're throwing someone a bachelor or bachelorette party.

According to the description on Airbnb, the house sits on 72 private acres in the Historic Hudson Valley Region and once belonged to Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier. He was the first black actor to win an Oscar as a lead role in the film Lillies of the Field, directed by James Poe. Just some key fun facts to tell your friends and family while considering renting this incredible place for the weekend.

Whether you're planning a trip in the summer or the winter, the AC is ice cold and the heat pumps out plentiful. Aside from the main house, there's also a separate man-cave/game room that's ideal for hanging out, shooting pool, playing poker, organizing foosball tournaments, or just lounging around with an ice-cold beverage. Sidenote: There are taxidermy animals throughout the property (main house and game room) so don't be alarmed when you're face to face with a stuffed bear with sharp teeth.

If you're worried about bothering the neighbors or being "too loud", I can attest that we had a pretty rowdy group of guys at one point and not a soul could hear us. Feel free to bring that outdoors speaker for a friendly game of cornhole, Polish Horseshoes, a round of Kan Jam, or just tossing the old pig skin. Let loose, but respect the property- that's important. The only strict rule is no pets, and I don't blame the owners for strongly implementing this either.

Lastly, if you're curious as to how large this house is, the more people the merrier (to an extent, of course). It sleeps 16+ with 6 bedrooms, 22 beds and 5.5 baths. Take advantage of the sauna on the top floor, it was a nice sweat first thing in the morning. My final bit of advice is to get your grocery shopping out of the way at Hannafords (only 10 minutes from the house) and stock up for the weekend. We didn't leave the compound once, and it was the best weekend I've had in years.

