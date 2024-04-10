Did You Know That Steve Carell Owns a 171-Year-Old Candy Store in New England?

Many of us know that Steve Carrell, famous for his roles in The Office, Crazy Stupid Love, and Evan Almighty, is from Massachusetts.

He still has ties to the Bay State, including his 171-year-old general/candy store in Marshfield.

Although I am a big Steve Carrell fan, I am apparently not a big enough fan, because this was news to me.

Apparently, according to a Boston Uncovered article, Steve purchased the Marshfield Hills General Store in 2008 for a half-million dollars. Along with his ties to small towns in Massachusetts, his wife Nancy is actually from Marshfield, making the purchase a no-brainer.

A few years ago, he was at the store discussing the purchase and how important small town meet-up places were. That was a driving factor. He wanted to keep the small town meetup space alive.

Although Steve is the owner, he never plans on running the store. Instead, Steve's sister-in-law manages the store with nine employees, while Carrell continues to act.

In true Carrell fashion, he says that the free candy is the biggest perk to owning the store.

Of course, on the shelves of this general store, you will find candy and other general items, but there is also a display of The Office merch for sale.

The Marshfield Hills General Store is located at 165 Prospect Street in Marshfield Hills, Massachusetts. If you are a Steve Carrell fan and are ever near Marshfield, you should check it out.

You never know when Steve Carrell will pop in. After all, he is the owner, so it could be anytime.

25 Celebrities Who Have Owned Homes In Maine From Kittery to Islesboro, some of Hollywood's biggest names have owned homes in Maine. We explore the who and where. Gallery Credit: Joey