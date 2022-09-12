How To Get Vaccines In Berkshire County For New Strain Of Omicron BA.4 & BA.5

Here is the latest info, I know this is quite a bit of info, but it is something you need to do to stay healthy.

In this month of September, the CDC authorized the use of bivalent booster shots created by both Moderna and Pfizer.

These updated boosters have been formulated to offer protection against two variants of COVID-19. These are the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

The bivalent booster is available from Moderna and Pfizer. The Moderna bivalent is recommended for those 18 and older, and Pfizer can be administered to people ages 12 and older.

Effective immediately, BHS will pause our administration of booster shots until Monday, September 12. On Tuesday, September 13, we will begin offering new bivalent formulations of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at all BHS vaccination locations. if you are a patient scheduled for booster shots BMC will be contacting you to reschedule your apointments.

Primary series doses remain available for any patient who has not yet been vaccinated, including children 6 months to 5 years old, using the original vaccine formulations.

Are You one who should get the new vaccine?

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,

Everyone ages 6 months and older should receive a COVID-19 primary series vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19.

Everyone ages 5 years and older should receive at least 1 booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if eligible

There are two vaccination schedules, one for people who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and one for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Make an Appointment

Berkshire Health Systems states that they will continue to offer adult first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at our locations throughout the county.

Appointments for adult vaccination are recommended, but walk-ins are also accepted.

On the first Saturday of each month, BMC hosts a pediatric clinic for children 6 months and older from 8:30 am to noon and children 5 to 11 from noon to 4 pm.

There will be no adult vaccinations provided on the first Saturday of each month. Appointments for the pediatric clinic are required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You can make an appointment in two ways.

Book online using the Berkshire Patient Portal. If you are not enrolled in the Berkshire Patient Portal, click here for more information on how to sign up.

I can tell you the patient portal comes in handy so you can see when you are scheduled anytime not only for the COVID shots but also it will keep track of your boosters and if you have also been tested for COVID what your results are too.

You can also schedule an appointment there to receive your boosters.

Go to, Appointments and click on Schedule Appointment.

Select the type of vaccination that you This way makes it a lot easier for you!

If you are booking a pediatric appointment through the portal, you must book it through the portal account of the child who will be receiving the vaccination.

Call our COVID-19 Hotline, at 855-BMC-LINK, or 855-262-5465. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Guns to Ghost Towns: How Many Are There in America?