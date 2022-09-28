Look At These Pics, Would You Stay At This Movie House In Salem?

The first movie Hocus Pocus released back in 1993 had such a cult following it was only a matter of time, who knew it would take this long, for the release of Hocus Pocus 2 this Friday as it will be streaming on Disney+.



In celebration of this event and Halloween, Airbnb has announced an awesome opportunity to stay at the recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage in the woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date.

FYI, several locations were used for the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, in Rhode Island, including Providence and Newport, and also the historic witch town of Salem. Check out this site for free mini-tours of the Hocus Pocus locations in Salem.

In an official release teases.

You will be able to sleep in beds decorated in tribute to Mary who is Kathy Najimys' character and Sarah, Sarah Jessica Parker Sanderson, try your hand at different spells from the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief.

Of course, you will have everything you need there, the beds and the sheets, soap and furniture and the dead man's toe and the spiders, I kid about the spiders!

If you are the type that needs modern conveniences there will be WIFI available, heating and cooling and so that no witches or ghouls sneak up on you there are outdoor security cameras located on the property and there will be 24-hour security on-site during your stay.

Booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a stay on Thursday, Oct. 20.

It is a one-night stay.

Other fun and spooky things to do are exploring the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town’s most haunted properties.

Your stay is also helping a good cause, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.

