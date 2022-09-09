Photos and Info On The Crash That Happened On The Hairpin Turn In Clarksburg

The Hairpin turn in Clarksburg/North Adams is good it seems for a couple of wrecks a year, in July there was an accident that involved two motorcycles and now an SUV went down over the embankment early Thursday morning.

You have to be very careful when taking that hairpin turn, the turn is almost like a V, which can be very hard to drive around.

The latest accident involved an SUV and the driver 30-year-old Richard Wright, luckily was pulled out of the vehicle and was put on a stretcher to pull him up. Luckily he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police received a call that there was an SUV that had gotten stuck against the guard rail in the restaurant’s parking lot, which is located at the hairpin turn on Route 2. Witnesses told police Wright was stuck real good against the rail and had been trying to rock his car free, it was then the rocking may have been too much and the SUV took off.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that John Moore the owner of the Golden Eagle restaurant which sits right at the hairpin curve said,

He often watches cars drive by too fast on the hairpin turn, treating it like a highway.

“I’ve seen a lot of accidents, So many, in fact, at night he puts up barrels and cones in the entrance of his parking lot, which abuts the road, to prevent people from driving off the road. They come flying in the driveway at night.

