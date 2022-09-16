The Homeless Issue In Pittsfield Is Coming Up, But Does Anyone Want To Address It?

With an issue in the Berkshires of having rentals that are sky high, even for someone who works a full-time job, I really don't see the homeless situation getting any better unless something changes.

I see the issue with homeless people, even families having a hard time this fall and into winter finding a place to stay.

You just have to look at the price of a 1 bedroom rental to see what I am talking about. There is also the issue of not having enough low-income housing here in the Berkshires. Another thing that the homeless are going to have to contend with is that public bathrooms at the parks will be closed. The city says that they will have a porta potty at the commons, I am hoping there is more than one there.

The Berkshire Eagle Reports,

City Councilor Charles Kronick is calling for clarity on how Pittsfield's leaders plan to respond to places where people are living outdoors. The Ward 2 councilor says he has ideas for how Pittsfield can respond to camps of people experiencing homelessness and the need for housing assistance. Kronick says his petition is “responding directly to requests from the public who live near the camps and have people walking through the neighborhoods, in their properties, and are dealing with the aftermath of the camps the residents who are asking for a correction to this behavior.

I get that homeowners and renters don't want to see homeless camps popping up in their area, but it does need to be addressed.

Something that really needs to be addressed here in Pittsfield is how to get the homeless not just into shelters but we are really going to have to take a look at building low-income housing. I feel if this is not addressed that the situation of homeless people including families will see their numbers grow this year.

