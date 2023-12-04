For 2023, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts has named its recipient for the "Restaurant of the Year" award. It turns out a popular Italian restaurant that is family-run and under the same family ownership for longer than 80 years took this year's honors.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts called the Italian hotspot at 253 Main Street in Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod a "culinary landmark". This prestigious award is going to Mezza Luna Restaurant.

The history of Mezza Luna dates all the way back to 1937. It was back then that an Italian woman, working in the produce industry, moved from Rhode Island to Buzzards Bay. That woman was Speranza Cubellis. She and her husband, Leonida Cubellis, moved to Buzzards Bay with their five children. The produce industry in Cape Cod was a more profitable investment for the family.

In the video below, owner EJ Cubellis tells the story of how Mezza Luna Restaurant came to be, including a devastating 7 alarm fire that burned the restaurant to the ground in 2007. EJ passionately talks about how they brought the restaurant back after tragedy struck.

Within a matter of minutes, it was gone...My father was 90 years old and had to watch it. It broke his heart. I made him a promise and said I’ll put it back. I didn’t know how I was gonna do it, but I did.

EJ calls says his employees aren't even employees, they're a family. And you could tell from the video what this year's award meant to him and the entire family at Mezza Luna, The Italian Family Restaurant. Congrats to EJ and everyone at Mezza Luna!

Check out their full menu at the link provided here.

