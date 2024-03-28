Amish Women In New York Must Obey These Rules

The number of Amish people in the America has increased over the years, but not every state has Amish population. New York state has a fast growing number of Amish. The state of Massachusetts is not listed as having Amish people.

Amish in NY

Conewango Valley -the oldest settlement in New York. Founded by “Troyer Amish” in 1949; roughly 2,500 Amish live here today

-the oldest settlement in New York. Founded by “Troyer Amish” in 1949; roughly 2,500 Amish live here today Heuvelton -a highly conservative Swartzentruber Amish community near the Canadian border. The largest in New York, with 12 church districts and over 2,600 Amish as of 2021

-a highly conservative Swartzentruber Amish community near the Canadian border. The largest in New York, with 12 church districts and over 2,600 Amish as of 2021 Clymer -settled by Amish from Geauga County, Ohio in the 1970s, this is one of the most significant Amish communities in Western New York

-settled by Amish from Geauga County, Ohio in the 1970s, this is one of the most significant Amish communities in Western New York Mohawk Valley -the Mohawk Valley in central NY is home to five distinct Amish settlements

-the Mohawk Valley in central NY is home to five distinct Amish settlements Mayville and Lowville-These two settlements were founded by Amish from Pennsylvania -amishamerica.com

The Amish are religious people who believe in a Christian God and Jesus. They live a simple life without electricity and modern technology and with that comes a lot of different and antiquated rules for women.

Amish Women In NY Must Obey These Rules

Women must dress a certain way. It's all about being as plain as possible. Dark colored fabrics made of only natural fibers like wool, cotton and linen are acceptable. Dresses must cover their knees when sitting down. Make up and jewelry and not allowed.

Women are allowed to cut their hair. They usually wear their hair in a braid or a bun. Cutting their hair is seen as going against God.

Women must be submissive to their husbands in the relationship, however they are not powerless and are seen as crucial to the Amish community.

Women's wedding dresses cannot be white, but blue or shades of indigo.

Women's dolls cannot have faces.

Women don't work outside of the home as their domestic responsibilities are paramount in the Amish community. The Amish believe in big families.

They are expected to cook and clean -amishbaskets.com