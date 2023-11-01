10 Best Massachusetts High Schools for Student Athletes

Massachusetts is a state that has a rich history in many things.

Massachusetts had a pivotal role in the formation of this country and landmarks throughout the state are visited by millions of people annually.

Massachusetts has a rich history in education as well. Not only were the nation's first public schools opened in Massachusetts, but some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country still call the Bay State home.

Last but certainly not least, Massachusetts is home to some of the most iconic professional sports franchises in the country. Between the legendary past of the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox, there is no guessing why Boston has earned the nickname "Titletown".

Given its vast history and both sports and education, it might not come as a surprise that some of the best high schools in the nation for athletes are right here in Massachusetts.

A new study from Niche, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing college, primary, and secondary education data, has ranked the best high schools in Massachusetts for athletes.

In order to reach their results, Niche's data scientists and user researchers rigorously analyze data and user opinions to assess the key aspects of high school athletics.

Top Ten Best High Schools for Athletes in Massachusetts

1. St. John's Prep - Danvers, MA

2. Boston College High School - Boston, MA

3. Central Catholic High School - Lawrence, MA

4. Xaverian Brothers High School - Westwood, MA

5. Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA

6. Belmont Hill School - Belmont, MA

7. St. John's High School - Shrewsbury, MA

8. The Williston Northampton School - Easthampton, MA

9. Norte Dame Academy - Hingham, MA

10. Lincoln-Subury Regional High School - Sudbury, MA