Three Spectacular Massachusetts Hotels Named “World’s Best” in 2023

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Massachusetts tourism and the state's hospitality industry are often highlighted by different travel publications and recently three hotels in the Commonwealth were named in Travel & Leisure's 2023 Best Awards as some of the best in the world. Travel & Leisure is considered a leader in travel publications with over 4.8 million readers so their endorsements hold a fair amount of weight.

In order to make their selections the publications surveyed over 165,000 people and then examined the top 100 hotels on rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value.

These Three Massachusetts Hotels Awarded Best in the World

The Newbury Boston, 1 Newbury St, Boston

The Wauwinet, 120 Wauwinet Rd, Nantucket

Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, 1882 Main St, Brewster