Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Luther

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week is Luther. Shelter staff says if you like "dog-like cats", then they have the perfect cat for you.

Luther is a 4-year-old male brown tabby who arrived at Berkshire Humane from a multi-cat home situation. This all-around good guy is incredibly affectionate and LOVES to be with his people. Due to his easygoing nature, he would be suitable in a variety of home situations, including those with other cats, dogs, and children.

Luther adjusted well to shelter life and even underwent eye surgery to correct a condition called entropion, which causes the eyelashes to curve inward and irritate the eye. He handled the surgery and post-op like a trooper and shouldn’t have any more issues now that it’s been taken care of.

Luther is also a playful boy, who loves catnip, using a scratching post and just snuggling up with you. His future adopter couldn’t go wrong in choosing this fantastic boy! Interested in adopting Luther? Reach out to our feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124 to learn more.