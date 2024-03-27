Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Freya

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Freya, who true to her name, is the goddess of love! Freya is a 1-year-old American pit bull terrier mix who arrived at the shelter because she and the other resident female dog in the home were getting into scuffles.

Since arriving at Berkshire Humane Society, she has made many human friends but will require a home without another female dog. Socializing with people and going outside for walks and romps in the pen are just a few of her favorite activities.

Freya can be a bit weary of men to start, but she does warm up quickly and has no issues with women. She settles nicely in her kennel with an occupier but can be a tad vocal when she sees people from her kennel. What can we say, she just wants to be with her human friends as much as possible!

If you think Freya may be a good fit for your family, please call the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about her and potentially meet her!