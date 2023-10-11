Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is a beautiful brindle-coated girl named Tilly. Tilly is an approximately 2-year-old American Pit Bull terrier mix who arrived at Berkshire Humane Society as an unclaimed stray.

An energetic girl, who is equally sweet, Tilly is sure to keep you on an exercise regimen and will provide you with endless entertainment. She has been doing wonderfully keeping her kennel clean, so Berkshire Humane staff believe she was mostly housetrained in her previous living situation.

Tilly can be a little weary and become stressed with excessive handling, mostly with the veterinarian, so an adopter who is willing to watch and understand her body language and signals would be ideal for Tilly. She loves to hang out with her people and receive pets and love, but she also likes her own “personal time.”

Tilly does not prefer the company of other female dogs or rambunctious male dogs, but she could possibly live with a calm and mellow male dog. She can be a bit reactive to other dogs while outside, but the kennel staff have been working with her on this and she has been making great progress! Tilly could potentially live with kids aged 10 years or older, but not small animals please as she does have a high prey drive.

If you are interested in more information on Tilly, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more!