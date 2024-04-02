Don’t Ignore Blue Diamonds On MA Trees

April is here and it's time to do those outdoor adventures!

Outdoors is a lovely place to be when the weather is ideal. Fresh air, sun, and a place to collect your thoughts.

Massachusetts has many state forests, all with varying rules. Most of the state forests are found in the western part of the state, but certainly not all.

What Those Blue Diamonds On Trees In Massachusetts Mean

So many colors and markers out there. On a random walk the other day, I came across two trees beside each other with identical blue diamonds on them.

The writing was small enough that I had to get a closer glimpse only to find that they were boundaries for the Pittsfield State Forest. Those blue diamonds on Massachusetts trees signify borders of a state forest.

Rules are Random for Different State Forests:

Camping

Alcohol

Open Fires

Horse Back Riding

Dogs

ATVs

Hiking

Swimming

Boating

Hunting

Make sure you are aware of what is permitted in your state forest of choice.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts List of State Forests

1. Pittsfield State Forest (1041 Cascade St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201).



2. Leominster State Forest (1 Fitchburg Road

Westminster, MA 01473).

3. Daughters of the American Revolution State Forest (78 Cape St.

Goshen, MA 01032)

4. Douglas State Forest (107 Wallum Lake Road

Douglas, MA 01516)

5. October Mountain State Forest (317 Woodland Road

Lee, MA 01238)

6. Freetown-Fall River State Forest (110 Slab Bridge Road

Assonet, MA 02702)

7. Erving State Forest (Erving State Forest

Erving, MA 01344)

8. Savoy Mountain State Forest (260 Central Shaft Road

Florida, MA 01247)

9. Chester-Blandford State Forest (800 US-20

Chester, MA 01011)

10. Willowdale State Forest (252 Ipswich Road

Topsfield, MA 01983)

11. Sandisfield State Forest (Route 183 and East Hill Road

New Marlboro, MA 01230)

12. Tolland State Forest (410 Tolland Road

East Otis, MA 01029)

13. Harold Parker State Forest (305 Middleton Road

North Andover, MA 01845)

14. Myles Standish State Forest (194 Cranberry Rd.

Carver, MA 02330)

15. Manuel F. Correllus State Forest (Barnes Road

Edgartown, MA 02539)

16. Mohawk Trail State Forest (Cold River Road

Charlemont, MA 01339)

17. Brimfield State Forest (86 Dearth Hill Rd. Brimfield MA 01010

Brimfield, MA 01010)

18. Kenneth Dubuque Memorial State Forest (466 W. Hawley Road

Plainfield, MA 01070)

19. Shawme-Crowell State Forest (42 Main St.

Sandwich, MA 02563)

20. Franklin State Forest (80 Forge Hill Rd

Franklin, MA 02038)

21. Lowell-Dracut-Tynsgboro State Forest (Trotting Park Road

Lowell, MA 01850).