Five Powerball Winners In Massachusetts, Jackpot Swells

Five winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in the commonwealth, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

attachment-IMG_7152 loading...

Winning Powerball Numbers for October 9, 2023.

16-34-46-55-67 Powerball: 14

Winning $50,000 Ticket Locations:

Newburyport - Black Duck Market & Deli

Berkley - Berkley Farms Liquors

Raynham - Save More Gas & Convenience

Charlestown - 7-Eleven

Marshfield - North River Beverage

Powerball Jackpot Has Grown To The Second Largest Ever!

Wednesday night's drawing has swelled to $1.73 billion. The jackpot was just over $2 billion in November of last year.

My Losing Ticket!

Quick picks offer the same exact chance as any other number combination you'd choose yourself.

attachment-IMG_7153 (1) loading...

If you noticed, I spent $10 on quick picks. I broke my own rule! The chances of you hitting the jackpot increases so little when you spend extra money, I'd rather just part with $2.00 then $10.00!

Chances of Winning Powerball

1 in 292,000,000.