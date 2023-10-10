Five Powerball Winners In Massachusetts, Jackpot Swells
Five winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in the commonwealth, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Winning Powerball Numbers for October 9, 2023.
16-34-46-55-67 Powerball: 14
Winning $50,000 Ticket Locations:
Newburyport - Black Duck Market & Deli
Berkley - Berkley Farms Liquors
Raynham - Save More Gas & Convenience
Charlestown - 7-Eleven
Marshfield - North River Beverage
Powerball Jackpot Has Grown To The Second Largest Ever!
Wednesday night's drawing has swelled to $1.73 billion. The jackpot was just over $2 billion in November of last year.
My Losing Ticket!
Quick picks offer the same exact chance as any other number combination you'd choose yourself.
If you noticed, I spent $10 on quick picks. I broke my own rule! The chances of you hitting the jackpot increases so little when you spend extra money, I'd rather just part with $2.00 then $10.00!
Chances of Winning Powerball
1 in 292,000,000.
135 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff